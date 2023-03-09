SUNBURY — A 28-year-old Mount Carmel resident faces up to 77 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle on Thursday following the death of a Coal Township woman in May 2021.
Stephen Kruskie who was scheduled for trial next week in Northumberland County Court appeared before President Judge Paige Rosini Thursday morning to plead guilty and accept responsibility for the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz and agreed he was guilty on all 13 charges he faced.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was proud of the Coal Township Police Department.
"Detective Matt Hashuga, along with the Coal Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted an excellent investigation in this matter," he said after the hearing. "Detective Hashuga put countless hours into this investigation and was invaluable to the prosecution of this case."
Kruskie, who wiped tears from his eyes as Rosini read what the maximum sentences could be, only responded one time when Rosini asked if what Matulewicz claimed was accurate.
"Yes," Kruskie said.
Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Kruskie was represented by public defenders John Broda and Lori Pickle.
Matulewicz represented the Commonwealth.
Rosini said she will take the plea under advisement and scheduled sentencing for May 31 at 1:15 p.m.
Kruskie pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter, one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or serious bodily injury; three felony counts of aggravated assault; a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor unsworn falsifications and furnishing authorities with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.