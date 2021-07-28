Life Flight has lifted off from the scene of a crash along Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township this morning after nearly an hour on the ground.
The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. this morning. According to emergency radio communication, a vehicle has crashed into a structure and the driver is entrapped.
According to emergency radio, the helicopter landed on Route 61 around 9:11 a.m. and was preparing to take off just after 10.
Emergency units have shut down parts of Route 61. According to 511pa.com, Route 61 is closed in both directions between Route 54 and Wilburton Road.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.