Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Clinton County following a multi-vehicle crash.
According to 511pa.com, the crash occurred near mile-marker 183 between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven). All lanes of I-80 are closed at the Interstate 180 Interchange in Northumberland COunty.
Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Interstate 180 and Route 220. PennDOT officials said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Earlier Wednesday, PennDOT reduced the speed limits on interstates 80 and 180 to 45 mph and is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the snowstorm.
According to a release, PennDOT crews have been treating roadways in advance of the storm, but the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT Is also alerting drivers using Route 54 in Northumberland County should be aware that slick and icy conditions may exist on Natalie Mountain between Route 487 at Elysburg and Route 61 at Atlas.
Due to the elevation of the roadway over Natalie Mountain, icy roadway conditions may exist while road conditions are clear on the lower elevations. While PennDOT has made a priority of keeping Natalie Mountain safe and passable, winter conditions may make it difficult for trucks to travel over the mountain.