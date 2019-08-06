The Nanticoke man claiming to have a gun when he carjacked two cars on Monday had walked out of Evangelical Community Hospital while bleeding moments before he approached the first victim, according to state police in Milton.
State Police at Milton arrested 29-year-old Michael Coombs following the second carjacking and a pursuit. Troopers were informed during the investigation that Coombs had walked out of the hospital in Lewisburg after being transported by an ambulance near the intersection of Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard.
As of Tuesday morning, he is only charged in the first carjacking by Trooper Adam Depauw with six felonies: four counts of robbery, one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property; and two misdemeanors: one count each of terroristic threats and simple assault.
Police reported that at 1:15 p.m. Monday a woman was seated and smoking a cigarette in the driver's seat of a red 2008 Ford Fusion while parked in the lot for McCann School Of Business & Technology in Kelly Township, Union County.
When Coombs approached her from the rear, he allegedly said, "You need to get out of your vehicle. I have a gun."
Coombs allegedly had a liter of milk in his right hand and reached into his right pocket to shake something heavy, but did not display the gun. The woman said she observed blood dripping from the right arm from underneath his sleeve, police said.
The woman pleaded not to be shot while Coombs escorted her away from the vehicle, police said.
Coombs then drove the car away in the direction of Hospital Drive and then proceeding north on Westbranch Highway (Route 15) at a high rate of speed, police said.
Later at 3 p.m., a second unnamed victim was in her vehicle along Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, when Coombs allegedly approached her. Police said Coombs told the woman he had a weapon and following a short struggle, Coombs allegedly forced the woman out of her car and drove north on Route 15.
Watsontown police encountered the stolen vehicle near South Williamsport and Coombs was taken into custody following a pursuit and several crashes.
Following the arrest in South Williamsport, Coombs was returned to the Milton state police barracks. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg and sent to Union County Prison on $150,000 bail.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Cashman in Lewisburg at 11 a.m. Aug. 15.