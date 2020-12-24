Possible flooding on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feels like peak 2020, but unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rain expected today have the National Weather Service (NWS) calling Flood Warnings and Watches for the Valley.
A Flood Watch will go into effect on Thursday afternoon for all four Valley counties and continue through Christmas morning. Flood Warning is also in effect for portions of Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties according to the NWS in State College.
"Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna River flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury," the NWS watch says. "Urban and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow."
The watch is in effect for nine counties: Columbia, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union. The Flood Warning is already in place; a warning means that flooding is "imminent or occurring." According to the NWS, the Susquehanna River is expected to rise above flood stage in Danville late Saturday morning and continue rising.
According to NWS at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Susquehanna River was at 7.6 feet in Sunbury. It is expected to crest to 26.7 feet on Saturday evening with "additional rises" possible. At 20 feet, the Shikellamy State Park closes and at 24 feet, the river overflows both sides of the river not protected by the flood wall.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said the weather, particularly the rising waters and predicted strong winds, should be monitored.
"We are going to see some rain, and with the snow on the ground and the warmer temperatures, a lot of snow will melt between Thursday and Thursday night," he said. "It could definitely cause some flooding issues."
Reppert said the Valley should see from 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and temperatures in the mid 50s today. Coupled with the foot of snow that fell last week, it could cause some issues.
Fortunately, he said, rivers and creeks are low. According to AccuWeather's data, the Valley has seen 6.32 inches less precipitation this year than normal.
"It will definitely help," Reppert said of the low river levels, "but with that much snowpack, there is the potential for some flooding."
Late Christmas Eve, Reppert said, the temperatures will drop into the teens and the rain will change over to snow. There is the potential for a coating of snow Friday morning, he said.
One other concern with the storm is winds, with Reppert said could gust up to 40 mph in the region.
PPL spokeswoman Tracie Witter said PPL is prepared, "bringing in extra resources to respond."
"We are expecting outages and preparing our crews to work in shifts around the clock to address any outages that may occur. We are bringing in additional crews from other parts of the country to assist with restoration efforts," she said. "Given the predicted severity of winds expected to affect PPL’s entire service territory, customers should be prepared for the possibility that they may not have power on Christmas Day."
Witter had some recommendations for Valley residents in the path of the storm: Be sure to charge cell phones and other devices so they are ready to use in case of an outage; Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need; Stay well clear of any downed power lines.