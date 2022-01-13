A Nebraska man was killed in a crash that shut Interstate 80 in Union County for more than five hours on Thursday.
According to state police at Milton, Kenneth L. Mitchell, 52, of Omaha, Nebraska was killed in the crash that happened at 10:53 a.m.
State police investigator George Aguirre reported that Mitchell was driving westbound near mile marker 194.5 in Lewis Township. Police report that Mitchell veered onto the shoulder on the north side of the road in his Freightliner Cascada
Mitchell overcorrected, police said, swerving sharply back into the travel lanes and overturned. The truck slid into a guide rail on the south side of the highway, with the trailer covering both lanes of traffic after coming to a stop.
Police reported that Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were closed in part of the Valley before opening around 4 p.m. according to PennDOT.
A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 was in place.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.