BANGOR, Maine — New Jersey swept two games from Warrior Run in the Senior League East Regional on Monday, beating the Pennsylvania state champions 7-6 in extra innings in the winner-take-all final in Bangor, Maine.
After forcing a decisive game with a 2-0 win in the opener, New Jersey got a two-out, two-strike double by Andrew Bechtel in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the region crown. Warrior Run was looking to become the first Pennsylvania team since Kennett in 2013 to reach the World Series.
Warrior Run took a 5-4 lead after three innings, sparked by a two-run homer from Griff Harrington. After Cherry Hill, N.J. tied it, Warrior Run went back ahead 6-5 in the fifth on an RBI double by Avery Reiff. New Jersey tied it on another two-out double in the sixth.
Each of New Jersey's final three runs came with two outs.
In the opener, New Jersey scored its runs on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 win.
The New Jersey state champions out of Cherry Hill got a two-hit shutout from Austin Haney.
Cherry Hill advances to the Senior League World Series that begins Saturday in Easley, S.C.