SELINSGROVE — A new soccer training center featuring a 50,000-square-foot facility and several outdoor fields will be built on more than 40 acres off Airport Road.
Pennsylvania Soccer Central owners Rob Eaton and Isaiah Brader are partnering with developer Robert Grayston on the project. The center will accommodate the Soccer Training Network (STN), a youth club founded in 1990 by Eaton when he was a head coach at Lycoming College and that now includes 250 members and 16 teams.
“We’re at a point now where we’re outgrowing our facility,” said Eaton of plans to move this spring from 539 Industrial Park Road, Milton, and use area fields throughout the early summer.
In addition to the 50,000-square-foot center that Grayston intends to build near Almond Tree Senior Solutions off Airport Road, Pennsylvania Soccer Central will offer four, 100-foot by 60-foot urban soccer parks that will be lighted and boarded and up to 10 grass soccer fields.
“We want to build something everyone can use. We’re excited for the whole soccer community,” said Eaton who is looking forward not only to expanding training opportunities, but hosting tournaments, clinics and other events.
“Any facility that is safe and provides a quality opportunity for youth soccer and other sports to grow in the area is always welcome,” said Nick Hoover, head coach of women’s soccer at Susquehanna University.
Selinsgrove resident Lindsay Zacharda is excited about the prospect of a new soccer facility so close to her home where she lives with two daughters, Joslyn, 12, and Taylor, 15, who participate in the STN soccer club.
“This is great for soccer, it’s great for Selinsgrove and the area,” she said. “It will bring so many people to the area.”
Eaton anticipates the new venue will serve 200 athletes a day and 75,000 visitors a year.
Grayston said the soccer complex will be built around the field used by Susquehanna Valley Event Center for live concerts.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” he said of developing a soccer training center in the Valley. Grayston said the fields will also be available for field hockey and lacrosse training.
The property, which includes parking for more than 500 vehicles, is ideal for the venture, Eaton said.
Situated close to the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bypass as well as restaurants and lodging, he and Grayston said the property is highly visible and accessible.
“It was a key decision,” Eaton said of choosing the property as a new location.
Grayston and Eaton are reaching out to potential investors. “There are a lot of opportunities,” Grayston said, including a potential investor interested in putting their name on the facility.