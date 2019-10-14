DANVILLE — A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to search Danville High School and vehicles in the parking lot after a threat caused officials to evacuate the approximately 670 Danville High School students along with staff members early Monday afternoon.
Everyone was evacuated to the nearby stadium.
No bomb was found, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said Monday evening. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said classes will resume Tuesday.
She said students were allowed to retrieve belongings and their cars parked in the school lot between 6 and 7 p.m. No arrest had been made as of Monday night. She said the investigation was ongoing.
Mattis wouldn't say if there was a suspect or if an arrest would be made soon. "These usually take a little time," she said of bomb threat incidents. She wouldn't comment on the possibility that a student was involved.
The threat was written and discovered in the school between noon and 12:45 p.m., when Mattis was notified school officials decided to evacuate, she said.
Mattis said the threat was made by someone who had access to the school but she didn't know how long it had been there. She said the school has surveillance cameras but she didn't specify exactly where the threat was found.
Boyle hadn't specified the type of emergency when she called for the evacuation. Boyle and Mattis confirmed later in the day Monday it was a bomb threat.
The district alert sent to parents read: "Due to an emergency all high school students are being evacuated. Students who are transported by the district will be taken home. Those who drive or walk will be taken to the Stadium. Parents can pick them up there. A notification will be sent out when cars are released. Dr. Boyle."
Students who drove to school had to leave their vehicles in the school lot so they could be checked, Boyle said.
A handful of students remained to be picked up at 2:45 p.m. School is normally over for the day at 2:55 p.m., High School Principal Jeremy Winn said.
Students who rode buses were transported from the stadium first, Boyle said.
Parents in vehicles were lined up all the way to Route 11 while waiting to pick up students. They were allowed to drive or walk to the stadium shortly before 2 p.m.
Danville Councilman Jeremiah Walter got the alert from the district and drove to pick up his daughter. He questioned why the district told parents to come to the school when they weren't allowed to pick up their kids.
"You have what you have here," he said of parents stopped, waiting in vehicles throughout the school grounds. "Whoever is in charge needs to take a national incident management course or an emergency management class," said Walter, the borough's Emergency Management Agency committee chairman and a volunteer firefighter with the Friendship Fire Company. He represents the Second Ward.
Some parents were getting out of their vehicles and walking to the stadium to get their kids.
"They send out a mass call to come get your kids before they had anything in place on how to do it," Walter said.
Walter said he was "highly disappointed" with the way it was going. "All these people in the way, if there is a catastrophe it would put all these lives in danger. And how would emergency responders get in here? It's a fiasco," he said.
Walter said he would attend the next Danville School Board meeting to voice his discontent.
One woman who told Davenport her vehicle broke down asked for help so he and a parent, who was also waiting, pushed it out of the way.
Buses headed to the high school staged at the nearby Danville Primary School, which remained in session, a spokeswoman there said.
Boyle said she had been home sick, was notified of the threat and arrived quickly at the high school. She said earlier she wasn't disclosing the nature of the emergency and referred all calls to the district attorney's office. Monday was also a county holiday for Columbus Day.
Boyle said local, state and school district police responded. "They've been a great help," she said. Local police included Danville and Mahoning Township officers. She said communication was great with Mattis.
A Montour County sheriff's vehicle was also at the scene.
Danville Patrolman Keith Davenport directed traffic at the high school entrance and another officer directed traffic at State Hospital Drive.
School district officials announced that all events at the high school including practices and games were canceled Monday.