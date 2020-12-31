A tractor-trailer crash is impacting traffic along Route 11/15 south in Shamokin Dam according to PennDOT. Access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Route 61 is also affected.
PennDOT officials said the ramp from Route 11 northbound to Route 61 and the Veterans Memorial Bridge is now now. The ramp in the southbound lanes remain closed as of 8:30 a.m.
As of 6:45 a.m., PennDOT reported the traffic signals at Route 11 and Baldwin Boulevard are set to flashing and traffic is being controlled by flaggers. Motorists should be alert and obey flaggers.
Sunbury traffic is being detoured via Route 11 over the Barry King Bridge into Northumberland to Route 147.
PennDOT said drivers should expect delays. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.