A Northumberland County Jail corrections officer is on administrative leave after a social media post showed the guard using racial slurs online.
Warden Bruce Kovach confirmed this morning an investigation began Friday after county officials received information about the online post containing a racial epithet. The guard, whose name is being withheld by the county for safety concerns, was placed on administrative leave Saturday morning. The investigation continues, Kovach said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he was made aware of the situation Saturday morning and said he was looking into the matter.
Commissioner Kym Best said she was made aware of the situation Saturday morning and immediately contacted Schiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon.
"The issue has been immediately addressed and further investigation and action will follow," Best said.
Prison board member and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was also made aware of the situation.
"It's a personnel matter and is being addressed by the warden at this time," he said. "I am confident the warden is fully capable of handling this situation and I trust his judgment."
Matulewicz said his office is not involved in the matter as of now.
Best said the county has a social media policy and was in the process of reviewing it.
Klebon, who is the commissioner in charge of the prison, said he has been monitoring the situation.
"I am aware of the situation," Klebon said. "Obviously we don't know the whole story but it is a problem and it is being investigated and we want all the facts. I have been on the phone all morning and we are addressing this."