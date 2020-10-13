SUNBURY — Accused rapist John Kurtz stared straight ahead while listening to his own description to state troopers in a recorded police interview of how he tied his victims' hands behind their backs, kidnapped them and raped them.
On Tuesday, Kurtz, 46, did not look at the video being played by Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner in which Kurtz, a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, described the acts which preceded him taking victims to a campsite that his family owned in Columbia County to eventually rape them.
In the video, recorded on the day of his arrest in 2017, Kurtz also admitted to troopers how he searched for "rape fantasies" on the internet.
The case will be in the hands of a Northumberland County jury Wednesday after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases.
Former Montoursville state trooper Rob Reeves testified Tuesday about how he was at SCI-Coal Township on Dec. 17, the day Kurtz was arrested.
Reeves said Kurtz was taken into custody when he arrived for his shift at the prison.
Kurtz was transported back to the Milton barracks where he was given the option of not speaking to troopers, but instead, Kurtz chose to tell police how he hid in a basement of one of the victim's homes for several hours
Reeves said troopers were not even aware that happened until Kurtz made the confession.
State police accuse Kurtz of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Skinner also played two clips from phone calls Kurtz made to family members on the day of his arrest.
"I'm sorry," Kurtz could be heard saying. "I ... messed up bad."
One of the arresting troopers, Joel Follmer, testified Kurtz drove troopers to the locations where the rapes occurred.
Defense attorney Michael Suders called only one witness to the stand, a computer forensic expert, who testified information state police gathered from Google, could not be authenticated.
Previous testimony provided from troopers said they focused on Kurtz as a suspect after Google fulfilled a search warrant seeking IP address nationwide that searched for one of the victims' names from July 13 through July 20, 2016.
Testimony also revealed that Kurtz's cellphone was used at least 10 times in the vicinity of one of the victims' residences during the time of the incident.
Veronica Miller, a forensic scientist, took the stand Tuesday and testified the DNA samples she tested were likely a match with John Kurtz.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor told the jury they would hear final arguments Wednesday morning before the case would be in their hands to decide.
Final arguments are set for 9:15 a.m.