SUNBURY — At least 40 Northumberland County employees took voluntary furloughs and others are using sick and vacation time, according to Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
“Over the past week, we have offered non-essential county employees the opportunity to take voluntary layoffs or to voluntarily use their sick time and vacation time,” Schiccatano said. “At this point, we have 30 employees who will be taking advantage of this. In the next few weeks, we expect more employees to also take advantage of this.”
Schiccatano said the furloughs are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of knowing what will come next.
Employees that are no longer working are from all county offices, he said.
Schiccatano said the county will still be paying medical benefits for those who are furloughed or using their vacation and sick time.
Employees that chose to be furloughed will be able to sign up for unemployment, Schiccatano said.
“We are doing this for budgetary reasons and also to be complying with the orders on social gathering and groups and trying to keep nonessential employees to stay home,” he said.
The county employees 600 people in 38 departments, Commissioner Kym Best said.
“We are doing everything we can,” she said. “We don’t know what this will look like at the end of this.”
In Union County five employees were furloughed so far — two each from planning and maintenance as well as a part-time employee with Veterans Affairs, according to Chief Clerk Sue Greene.
Furloughs are considered on a case-by-case basis, Greene said.
“Do we anticipate any more? There could be. I know that is a lousy answer but that’s the truth,” Greene said.
Snyder County officials have not discussed furloughs during the pandemic, board chairman Joe Kantz said.
“At this point, I don’t see it,” Kantz said. “So far everyone is so busy. They’re getting things done they didn’t have time for, like filing and cleaning offices.”
With just under 200 employees, Snyder County is not over-staffed, he said.
Kantz said the county is giving all employees an extra day off for the Easter holiday in addition to Friday, all employees will have Thursday as a paid day off.
“They have all worked so hard through this,” he said. “It’s a mental health day.”