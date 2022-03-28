COAL TOWNSHIP — A "state of emergency" at the Northumberland County Jail and the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach will be addressed during a special prison board meeting Tuesday.
The prison board announced the special meeting Monday after commissioners received notice of Kovach's wish to retire after seven years in the position.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the jail is in a state of emergency because the number of guards is low and the county is reconstructing the staff. The designation, Schiccatano said, "means we can go to the state and ask for help if we need to."
According to prison officials, there are 39 correctional officers working the floor and the prison at full staff would be roughly 78 guards.
Maria Bivens, a spokesperson for the state department of corrections, said just like any other emergency request for assistance from a county, it would go through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to the appropriate state agency.
"In this case, when PEMA receives the request from the county jail they will send it to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for review," Bivens said.
Schiccatano said more will be discussed at the special meeting, including the announcement about Kovach retiring.
Kovach said on Monday he has family issues and it was time to retire.
"It's been a challenging seven years and I went through the prison fire in Sunbury and the building of the new jail in Coal Township and COVID-19 all during my time," he said. "I tried to do my best for the county and it is just time."
Kovach was in the federal prison system for 28 years before accepting the job as the county jail warden.
Kovach was working as a federal Bureau of Prisons Mission Analyst at the ESF 13 National Coordination Center located in Washington, D.C., before coming back to Northumberland as the warden in January 2015.
Before that, he spent 10 years as a career paramedic/firefighter and served the communities he has lived in as a volunteer emergency responder for more than 35 years.
In Kovach’s first week on the job, he dealt with a prison fire that shuttered the North Second Street jail forever. On Jan. 14, 2015, firefighters from seven counties arrived and fought the fire for two days.
Kovach had to transport all the prisoners to the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, where they remained until 2018 when the new county jail in Coal Township, was completed and opened.
Kovach said those times were tough and it wasn't what he expected during his first week on the job.
“We had a lot to deal with all at once,” he said.
In 2020, COVID-19 struck and Kovach was once again fighting from behind as the county tried to adopt new rules and policies that seemed to change every day with state regulations.
"We have a lot of great people who are doing everything they can," Kovach said. "It is just time for me to retire and to take care of my family."
The prison board meets at noon inside the Northumberland County Administrative building near the Shikellamy High School.