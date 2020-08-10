SUNBURY — A Northumberland County man faces attempted homicide charges after state police said he shot another man in the foot and strangled him, early Sunday morning.
Benton Ross, 29, of Mile Post Road, is charged with felony attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure. Ross also faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Ross appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey by video Monday morning. Toomey remanded him to the Northumberland County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Troopers were dispatched to Mile Post Road at around 1:28 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived found Brian Cunningham with a gunshot wound and in need of medical assistance, according to court documents.
Cunningham was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for the injury. He is listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the foot, troopers said.
Troopers cleared the residence and then discovered a round of ammunition, a bullet and a magazine for a pistol on the floor in the dining room and kitchen area, according to court documents.
The woman told police she and Ross were at a wedding Saturday night and they drove with relatives who observed Ross being "nasty" to her and they reported it to Cunningham, troopers said.
Troopers also observed small red droplets of blood on the floor, police said. A woman inside the home told troopers she hid the pistol inside the couch, troopers said. The woman told troopers she took the gun after it was fired and hid it while Ross pushed Cunningham to the floor where they wrestled until she was able to get them to stop, troopers said.
The woman told troopers she was in the room when the shot was fired. She told troopers, Ross and Cunningham were arguing for nearly 10 minutes before the shot was fired, troopers said.
In an interview with police, Cunningham said he was told by a witness that Ross hit the woman's head off a vehicle window and threatened to remove a 1-year old child from a car seat and throw the child in the river, according to troopers.
After hearing this, Cunningham told troopers drove to the woman's home to check on her. When he arrived he found the woman lying on the kitchen floor which was unusual, troopers said. Cunningham entered the home and encountered Ross, asking what he did to the woman and Ross told Cunningham to get out of the home, troopers said.
A verbal argument took place and Ross inserted the firearm clip into the gun and fired a round off shooting Cunningham in the foot, according to court documents.
Cunningham told troopers Ross threatened to shoot him again, troopers said.
Cunningham said he was trying to leave the home and Ross tackled him and started to strangle him with a chokehold, according to court documents. Cunningham said he couldn't breathe and heard Ross yelling, "you're going to die," troopers said.
Cunningham said he is unsure how he got away from Ross but that he crawled out of the house, down a back deck, through the gravel and hid behind a shed, troopers said.
Ross admitted to troopers that he got in an argument with Cunningham and shooting him in the foot with his Glock 45 automatic pistol, according to court documents. Ross told troopers he did not render aid to Cunningham and did not call emergency services after the shooting, troopers said.
Ross' attorney Mike Rudinski, of Williamsport, attended the arraignment Monday by video and asked Toomey to consider a conditional bail. Toomey denied and set the cash bail.