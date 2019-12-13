A 39-year-old Northumberland man died in this morning's crash on Routes 11-15 in Port Trevorton, Snyder County, according to state police at Selinsgrove.
Jon R. Heintzelman died at the scene after crashing a 2017 Ford pickup truck into two concrete barriers, according to a public information release from Trooper Michael Palange.
The crash occurred at 3:38 a.m. today near Hilsher's General Store in Union Township.
Palange said Heintzelman was wearing a seatbelt.
According to the trooper, Heintzelman was driving south when the vehicle traveled off the east berm and with its front-end, struck a concrete barrier impact attenuator. The vehicle spun counterclockwise into the concrete barrier, striking it on the driver's side before coming to rest partially in the left southbound lane of travel.
Upon arrival on the scene, Palange said it was discovered that Heintzelman died in the crash.
All four lanes of Routes 11-15 were closed in the early morning hours between Peffer Valley and Chapman Hollow roads, according to PennDOT. Both northbound were open by 7:30 a.m. and both southbound lanes opened about 45 minutes later.