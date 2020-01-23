Northumberland Borough police said an investigation "suspicious activity" was a "misunderstanding."
Police Chief Butch Kriner said in a release that a black SUV blocked the sidewalk in an alley around 3 p.m. Tuesday where a middle school student was walking. According to police, a white male with a beard and beanie cap told the juvenile to "get in the car."
The juvenile went around the vehicle and continued down the street. A second release from police reported the "situation was resolved" and it was a misunderstanding.