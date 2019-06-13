NORTHUMBERLAND — The timing for the closure of the intersection at Priestley Avenue and King Street in Northumberland has been moved to later in July to avoid conflict with the Sunbury Celebration, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The North Shore Railroad Company scheduled the work at the King Street railroad crossing beginning at noon July 19 and lasting until noon on July 22, a week later than the original start and finish date. Traffic will be detoured around the work, PennDOT said.
"The work is going to be the same," said North Shore Railroad spokesperson Loni Briner. "The work was moved back a week at the request of Rep. (Lynda) Culver and the state. PennDOT was able to get all their contractors to accommodate the change."
Sunbury Celebration is held from July 11-14 with family fun nights and free swimming on Thursday and Friday. July 13 is a daylong day featuring a youth baseball tournament, games, craft and food vendors, children's games. The day ends with the area's best fireworks display by Zambelli's at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex along North Fourth Street. July 14 is a Soap Box Derby on Market Street.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said she and city officials were worried about traffic delays, especially after the popular fireworks celebration on July 13.
"It helps with the ease of traffic within all the communities," said Culver. "Can you imagine the traffic after the fireworks?"
PennDOT has been cognizant in the past with community events, including the annual Pineknotter Days in Northumberland during the week of July 4, said Culver.
PennDOT District 3.0 spokesman Dave Thompson said PennDOT will start the next phase of its road project on July 8. Drivers will be able to get to Northumberland from Sunbury through the Priestley Bridge, but it will be closed to traffic coming from Northumberland to Sunbury.
"There will be a one-way detour between Packer Island and Water Street, and not ending until Labor Day," said Thompson.
The next phase of the project involves road work on King Street in the area from the bridge to the traffic light at Water Street. The work must start then to be finished by Thanksgiving, he said.
"The railroad and PennDOT thank the public for its patience and use of discretion when traveling in the Northumberland area while this work is being completed," Briner said.