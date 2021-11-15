The Daily Item
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the fourth consecutive day on Monday and the Valley registered its lowest total of new cases in nearly a month.
Statewide, there were 3,437 cases registered on Monday, the smallest one-day increase since Halloween. Locally, the Department of Health recorded 46 new cases, the lowest total since 33 were recorded on Oct. 19. They were 25 consecutive days with at least 50 local cases until Monday’s report.
On Monday, there were 27 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Union and six in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County.
DOH officials recorded 10 COVID-related deaths on Monday, including one in Northumberland County. Five Northumberland County residents have died in the last week from COVID complications.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 70.79 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.02 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 73 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.6 million doses administered statewide — including 100,000 in Northumberland County. More than 1.1 million booster shots have been administered.
The statewide cumulative case count from the weekend also includes 15,414 reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia County, including older cases that occurred throughout the course of the pandemic. This brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,648,285.
The 15,414 reinfection cases are being included because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and is being implemented in Pennsylvania this month. Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 2,694 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 68 from the weekend.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 614 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight, and 343 were being treated on ventilators, up 19.
According to data provided by the state, there were 119 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Monday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital — up three — and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating four, up one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 41 patients at Evangelical — up 13 from previous reports — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 31 of 41 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported, including eight of 10 in the ICU and two of the four being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of COVID-19 cases at Valley prisons and state facilities remained steady on Monday.
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There were no active inmate cases at the medium-security location or at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg, first reported on Sunday.
There are seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 127 staff cases statewide — including 27 at Camp Hill — and 70 active inmate cases statewide. Only 55.61 percent of prison staff are vaccinated in state prisons, including 58.22 percent in Camp Hill.
Prison staff cases make up 64.4 percent of all cases at state prisons.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no change in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were no staff cases at Danville State Hospital and five staff cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.