The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service also has Excessive Heat Warning in place, going into effect Friday at noon until 8 p.m. Sunday as dangerously high temperatures sweep across the region.
All four Valley counties are part of the Heat Advisory along with Juniata, Franklin, Lycoming, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schulykill, Lebanon, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
"The highest values will be in the afternoons, but overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and the air oppressively muggy," NWS reports. "Saturday will be the hottest day, with heat indices between 105 and 110."
Near record-setting heat is expected Friday through Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s, said a meteorologist.
Temperatures Friday and Sunday will be in the mid-nineties, “but the peak day will be Saturday,” said Allison Hoegg, of AccuWeather, in State College. “Saturday we expect a temperature of 98, but some portions of the Valley will top 100.”
The heat wave is caused by a large air mass coming from the Southwest, Hoegg said.
Relief will come Monday and later next week, with more normal temperatures in the low 80s, she said.