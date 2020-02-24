Fire crews from Northumberland and Montour counties quickly responded to a brush fire Monday, knocking the flames down just before they spread to a nearby barn and garage.
Southside Deputy Chief John Stassel said when he arrived about 11:30 a.m., the brush fire was approximately 50 by 100 feet in size. Winds blew the flames toward two structures, spreading the fire to an area covering nearly 3 acres before firefighters knocked it down.
The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. at 388 Molter Road, outside of Riverside.
"We were able to keep the fire away from structures, a barn and a garage," Stassel said.
Stassel said the tenets put garbage on a burn pile but did not light it. Heat from the pile possibly ignited the brush fire, he said.
"This is the time of the year for this type of stuff," he said. "Low humidity, warmer temperatures. The ground might be damp, but the surface is dry."
The lack of snow cover this winter has contributed to scattered small brush fires across the state, said state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terry Brady.
"We're getting to prime time and we have no snow cover," Brady said. "Until we get a good soaker, it's going to get dicey."
Brady also cautioned about outdoor burning. He said people burning trash or debris outdoors could be liable if the fire gets out of control.
"People have to be really cautious of burning," he said. "We're almost in March and March is known for winds."
Stassel said Southside was assisted by crews from Danville, East End in Mahoning Township, Upper Augusta and Stonington.
Daily Item reporter Joe Sylvester contributed to this article.