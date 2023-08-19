SUNBURY — A Saturday afternoon fire left 13 people displaced, and two homes heavily damaged, according to Sunbury fire officials.
Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long said multiple calls came in to Northumberland County 911 around 3:19 p.m. that a fire had broken loose at 131-133 state Route 61, just outside Sunbury.
When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and called for more units to respond, Long said.
Long said about 60 firefighters arrived from departments from Sunbury, Upper Augusta, Lower Augusta, Northumberland, Point Township, Shamokin, Elysburg, Overlook, Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Mahoning Township, Riverside, Shamokin Dam and Stonington.
Long said there were no injuries and all 13 people made it out of the duplexes at 131-133, 127 and 129 state Route 61.
The Red Cross is assisting the families, Long said.
Long said a state police fire marshal will be at the scene on Monday.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Long said the fire possibly started in 131-133 and spread to the second duplex.
Long said Milton and Hummels Wharf provided fire coverage to the city while Sunbury had all its units on scene.
Route 61 coming in and out of Sunbury was closed for nearly five hours while crews battled the blaze, which was under control around 8:30 p.m., officials said.
“Everyone did a great job at the scene and there are no injuries,” Long said.