SUNBURY — Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were deceased as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal are on the scene. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
Dozens of firefighters battled the dwelling fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street that spread to a nearby home Saturday, according to officials.
Fire crews worked at 330, 334 and 340 Walnut St., using two ladder trucks. Crews cut into metal roofs at the homes in an attempt to vent smoke from the structures, officials said.
Officials closed off from traffic a large area in the south end of Sunbury, which includes Second and Walnut to Fourth and Walnut, along with Third and Chestnut to Linden Street and Church to Spruce streets, according to officials.
It is suggested to avoid this area if traveling through the city, officials said.
Sunbury Police and the Sunbury Fire Police are also on scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.