SHAMOKIN — An early morning fire drew heavy response from Shamokin firefighters who had to rescue a woman who was trapped inside an apartment.
Shamokin Fire Chief Stephen Jeffery said a woman was rescued after she attempted to exit a structure at an E. Commerce Street apartment after the blaze broke loose.
Jeffery said the woman was unharmed and was taken out of the window and helped down a ladder to safety.
Jeffery said the fire began at 518 E. Commerce St. and spread to 520 E. Commerce St., and 512 E. Commerce St. The structure, at 512 E. Commerce St., only sustained minor damage while 518 was completely destroyed.
Jeffery said the fire is under investigation and is listed as undetermined pending the probe.
Jeffery said the woman is the only person to become homeless after the fire and that the structure at 518 E. Commerce St. was unoccupied since 7 p.m. Sunday night.
The fire call came in at around 4:12 a.m. and Jeffery said responding firefighters did a “fabulous job” getting the blaze under control by about 7 a.m.
"We had a great turnout for people coming out that early in the morning," he said.
The woman was assisted by the Red Cross, Jeffery said.