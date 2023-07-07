SUNBURY — One person is in custody in connection with a stabbing Friday morning in Sunbury and police are still searching for a second person linked to the incident.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said officers seek a second suspect they believe may be involved in the alleged armed robbery that left one man stabbed and hospitalized.
Hare said one male was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Hare said he could not give any other details at this time.
The chief said the incident began when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 4th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they said they spoke with the victim who was bleeding heavily before he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Hare said the two suspects allegedly attempted to rob the man before he was stabbed.
Hare said officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area.
Hare said police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Northumberland County 911 or Sunbury police at 570-286-4584
He said police are investigating the incident. Police would not release the name of the victim or any suspects at this time.