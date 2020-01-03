Emergency crews have opened one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound following a crash that occurred after 4 a.m. in Montour County.
According to 511pa.com, the left lane has reopened. The right lane remains close from Exit 215 (Limestoneville) and 224 (Danville) due to the multi-vehicle crash.
Traffic was being detoured at the Limestoneville exit to Route 54. The crash happened around milemarker 220, west of the Danville exit.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.