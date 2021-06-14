One person was flown to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township this morning.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 225 and Mountain Road. Emergency crews from Northumberland and Dauphin counties responded to the scene.
According to emergency radio communications, several individuals were entrapped in vehicles. A landing zone was set up at the nearby Line Mountain High School and radio communications reported one person was flown from the scene.
More details will be published when they become available.