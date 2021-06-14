Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.