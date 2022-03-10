The driver of a tanker truck was flown to the hospital this afternoon after the truck he was driving rolled onto its side on the on-ramp to Veterans Memorial Bridge.
According to Shamokin Dam Police chief Tim Bremigen, a driver for RW Bird Trucking Company from Pleasant Gap rolled onto the driver's side as they rounded the ramp.
The crash occurred on the Snyder County side of the bridge, heading toward Sunbury along Route 61. The crash occurred just after noon. Ramps to the bridge remain closed.
The driver of the truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby Life Flight helicopter that landed on the bridge. The driver was then flown to the hospital.
Bremigen said the truck was hauling 50,000 gallons of milk when it rolled. About 20,000 gallons spilled onto the road along with some diesel fuel.
EnviroServe is on the scene cleaning up the spill, Bremigen said.
Roads around the area are closed down to clear the scene for a response. Ramp closures are in place in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County along with a lane restriction on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury according to PennDOT.
The following ramps are closed:
• Route 11 southbound exit ramp from Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) from Sunbury toward Shamokin Dam. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11/15 northbound towards Lewisburg.
• Route 61 northbound entrance ramp from Route 11 southbound in Shamokin Dam toward Sunbury. Motorists will be detoured to Route 11 to Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.
Motorists looking to travel to Route 11 southbound from Sunbury should travel through Northumberland Borough.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.