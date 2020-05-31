A Lititz woman was killed Sunday when the motorcycle on which she was a passenger slid on loose gravel on Route 125 in East Cameron Township and rolled over.
State police at Stonington identified the woman as Melissa R. Otto, 50. She was a passenger on a 2016 BMW RS motorcycle operated by Jay P. Otto, 53, Lititz, police said.
Police said the crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. 1,1500 feet south of Boyers Grove Road. The motorcycle was traveling north. As the operator negotiated a left-hand curve, the cycle drove across loose gravel in the travel lane that appeared to have washed off of the north berm from a storm days prior, Trooper Nicholas Berger reported. The rear of the motorcycle lost traction and began to rotate counter-clockwise. As the operated corrected, the motorcycle slid clockwise, which caused the bike to roll over. Both the operator and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, and both driver and passenger slid down the southbound lane, coming to rest in the road. The motorcycle slid down the northbound side of the road, coming to rest on the northbound berm.
Berger said Melissa Otto died as a result of the impact of the crash. Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets, according to the report.
The Hegins Area Ambulance transported Jay Otto to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital for evaluation but he did not report any injury at the scene, the trooper said.