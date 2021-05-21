A 63-year-old man died in a house fire in Sunbury on Friday afternoon.
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz and Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long confirmed the death Friday evening. They said they are not releasing any other details about the victim at this time.
Fire and EMS personnel responded to a working house fire in a two-story, white duplex at 531 Oberdorf Street in Sunbury at around 3:45 p.m.
Long said firefighters did all they could when they arrived to get the man out of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance, Wertz said.
According to 911 radio communications, the fire was in the living room and there was an elderly man in the home who was unable to get out.
Long said two people on the other side of the home escaped unharmed.
Wertz said 95 percent of the damage was confined to the right side of the double house, with smoke damage to the left side.
He thanked all responding units and said it was "a quick hit."
The fire was out less than 20 minutes from the initial call.
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis, who is a neighbor, said he saw smoke and saw someone being treated in an ambulance.
Long said the fire is not considered suspicious and is currently being ruled as undetermined.
Wertz and Long said Trooper James Nizinski, of the Milton State Police Barracks, will investigate the fire this weekend.