One person was sent to the hospital on Monday following a crash that shut down Route 147 in Northumberland for more than four hours.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer, a work van and a passenger car at the intersection of Duke (Route 147) and Fourth streets near CVS at 11:15 a.m. Monday.
According to Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital. One other person was treated at the scene.
The road was closed down for several hours and traffic detoured until 3:30 p.m. as police reconstructed the accident scene to determine what happened, Ginck said.
Borough police were unable to be reached on Monday evening to provide details on the accident and the identities of the drivers. The conditions of the driver were unable to be obtained.
The Chevrolet car had the most significant damage. The rear was smashed in to the wheels and the front bumper and hood also had damage.
The tractor trailer from Staiman Recycling Corp. of Williamsport had front damage. The Trinity Solar van had damage to the front driver side door and wheel.
Debris could be seen in the road, including the bumper of the car. Firefighters were observed using fluid-absorbing material on the road.
Ginck said there were several more accidents in the borough and Point Township following the morning accident, including a car colliding with a tri-axle truck in front of UPS on Route 11. One injury was reported and that person was transported to the hospital, he said.
Another accident occurred at Spruce Hollow and Old Danville Highway. The two-car collision had one injured and that person was also transported, said Ginck.
Emergency management director Steve Jeffery said the "back to back calls obviously" means the 911 center has to stay on their toes.
"Everyone was able to handle it pretty well," said Jeffery. "We work with what we got. I believe we had three dispatchers on today. They did a pretty good job."