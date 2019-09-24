One person has been sent to the hospital and emergency crews have knocked down most of the flames in a two-alarm fire in Shamokin this morning.
The first calls came in for a working structure fire at 8 a.m. along South Gold Street, near the Shamokin Cemetery. Fire crews quickly called a second alarm on the blaze, which hit a duplex near the end of a dead-end street.
Homes damaged are at 23 and 25 South Gold Street.
The fire has charred the front of two homes and all occupants are out of the homes. One occupant was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
More than a dozen units from in and around Shamokin have been called to the scene. Fire crews have water on both homes and have knocked down flames on both homes. Smoke is still billowing from the scene.
More details will be posted when they become available.