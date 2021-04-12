NORTHUMBERLAND — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash along Route 147 in Point Township this morning.
The road has reopened in both directions after it was briefly closed to allow for emergency response to the scene.
The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. near the Northumberland Borough, Point Township line at Eighth Street. A tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle collided, temporarily closing the road.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital by AREA Ambulance Services. The driver of the vehicle had be extricated from the car.
More details will be published when they become available.