The first part of a one-two punch will serve as a reminder that winter isn’t over just yet as a fast-moving snowstorm is expected to hit the Valley overnight with a few inches of snow likely to spread across the region throughout the day Wednesday.
The small storm to move through the region sets up a larger storm arriving late Friday into Saturday morning, meteorologists said.
According to the National Weather Service in State College and AccuWeather, 1-3 inches of snow are possible along ridgetops and higher elevations Wednesday with less than an inch of snow expected in the lower Susquehanna Valley.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for parts of 10 counties. The advisory does not cover the four Valley counties.
Bob Larson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said the wet snow should start before daybreak in the Valley.
“It is a fairly quick-hitting storm and should be winding down by 2 to 4 p.m.,” Larson said. In general, Larson expects 1-3 inches with some areas potentially seeing higher totals.
“There is a fair amount of moisture with the storm and I wouldn’t be stunned to see 4-5 inches in some spots,” he said. “But most of the accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces, cars, grass.”
Some of the snow will stick on the roads in spots. Larson said during the morning commute and later into the morning there is the potential for some slippery conditions, particularly side roads.
The National Weather Service reports the snow will be heaviest between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. “Much of the snow may melt as it falls as temperatures will warm slightly through the day. That could cut down eventual snow totals,” according to the NWS’s advisory.
PennDOT announced during the day Tuesday that it pre-treated major roads in advance of the winter weather forecasted this week. Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
The second storm is lining up to perhaps dump more snow on the region during the first half of the weekend.
Larson said a larger storm has its sights set on the Valley for Friday night into Saturday.
“It’s the larger of the two storms, much more substantial,” Larson said. “At this point, I’d say at least 1-3 inches but it easily could be 3-6.”
Larson said the weekend storm will start as rain Friday night, then mix with snow overnight before changing to all snow at daybreak. He expects it to snow through the afternoon in the Valley.
“After the warm up, it’s clear winter is not over,” Larson said. “We’ve seen a below average snow season, partly because it really shut down in February, which is usually the snowiest month.”