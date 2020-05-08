HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The coronavirus death toll grew Thursday by more than 300 as Gov. Tom Wolf ordered most Pennsylvania residents to stay at home until June 4, extending a statewide edict he first imposed April 1 to slow the spread of the new virus.
The revised stay-at-home order, issued late Thursday to replace one that was set to expire at midnight, applies to all counties that remain under Wolf's strictest lockdown orders — meaning that for now, millions of people face the prospect of at least another month at home.
At the same time, the governor is planning to allow more counties with relatively few virus infections to emerge from some pandemic restrictions. He said he will reveal the names of those counties on Friday. They will join 24 counties in the lightly populated and mostly rural north where Wolf has already lifted his stay-at-home orders and allowed retailers and many other kinds of businesses to reopen beginning Friday morning.
Republicans have accused Wolf of moving too slowly to reopen Pennsylvania's battered and largely shuttered economy.
Earlier Thursday, Wolf extended a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions by another two months, until July 10, saying residents shouldn't have to worry about losing their homes during the pandemic.
Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS
Self-employed people, gig workers and others not normally eligible for unemployment compensation were supposed to be able to start filing backdated claims Thursday under a new federal benefits program being administered by the state.
But the rollout was rife with complaints, and some applicants reported glitches that prevented them from completing the process.
Sarah Downing, a self-employed massage therapist in Doylestown, told The Associated Press that she logged onto the system Thursday morning to file weekly claims for the first time, only to get an error message that said she was "not totally unemployed" — even though she's not worked since March 17 because of the business shutdown. She was unable to file. Many other applicants reported the same issue.
"People are desperate at this point," Downing said in a phone interview. "How are you supposed to survive indefinitely on lockdown without making any money?"
Ray Masters, a self-employed airbrush artist from Pittsburgh who has been without clients since March 6, said the system wouldn't let him file for his week of unemployment. It accepted his second week's filing, but then prevented him from filing for his third week of unemployment before he stopped amid conflicting messages on how to proceed, he said.
"I'm at a loss for what to do at this point, so I'm waiting until tomorrow at least to see if anything changes," Masters said.
The Department of Labor and Industry offered no immediate explanation for the reported problems.
Since March 15, more than 174,000 people have applied to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The state began accepting applications April 18 but wasn't able to pay benefits while it built out the system.
On Thursday, the Department of Labor and Industry had said it was fully operational.
A record 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular unemployment compensation since mid-March amid economic devastation from the pandemic and efforts to contain it.