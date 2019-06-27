HARRISBURG – The state Senate sent Gov. Tom Wolf a $34 billion state budget Thursday night, but lawmakers in the state House will return to the Capitol Friday to take up a budget measure dealing with school law.
In a late Thursday vote, the House refused to concur on changes made by the state Senate. Democrats balked at supporting the measure over changes to career and technical education programs.
Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, had urged the members to back the school plan despite the concerns about the changes made by the Senate. But by a 121-77, House members refused to agree to the school law plan.
Lawmakers were huddling behind closed doors late Thursday after session. Wolf put off signing the overall budget bill Thursday night in light of the House vote, J.J. Abbott, a spokesman for Wolf said.
The state House approved the overall spending plan earlier this week.
The plan would increase basic education funding for schools by $160 million and increases funding for special education by $50 million. The plan also would allow for another $25 million in tax credits for donors who give to scholarship programs that cover tuition for private schools. Wolf vetoed a bill that would have boosted that tax credit program by $100 million.
The budget would provide schools with another $60 million to boost security in the wake of ongoing concerns over safety in light of shooting incidents across the country.
But in debate before rejecting the school bill, lawmakers raised concerns about a move to change the ages of compulsory attendance, as well the career and technical education changes.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that Republicans knew that some members of that caucus would refuse to support the school plan over the school age change. They expected that some Democrats would vote for the measure, but only one state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny County, did.
Democrats are upset because four bills authored by Democrats that are intended to promote career and technical education weren't included in the school code, said state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County.
In addition to calling for the now stalled boost in school spending, the overall proposal also calls for the state to deposit at least $250 million in its Rainy Day Fund, a move that had been a priority of Wolf and legislative leaders.
Republicans said the measure doesn’t raise taxes, it’s fiscally responsible, and it provides more state dollars for schools and funds other important programs – including added funds to cover the cost to counties to investigate child abuse, along with new funding for domestic violence and rape crisis shelters.
It doesn’t include a number of controversial proposals, including a proposed fee on communities without police to cover the cost of state police protection or a minimum wage hike.
Wolf had called for an increase in the minimum wage to $12 an hour in his February budget proposal.
Democrats, including state Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, criticized the failure to include a minimum wage increase in the plan.
“People are choosing between food on the table, medicine, rent,” Tartaglione said. “They need this. Every state bordering Pennsylvania has raised the minimum wage. Some have raised it twice. Now is the time to do it.”
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said that the last time the state increased the minimum wage, it did so as a standalone measure instead of as part of the state budget.
As a result, the debate over whether the minimum wage should be increased could continue in the fall session or some other time, he said.
Gordner said the increased funding for abuse victims is important. The budget will provide an addition $34 million to help counties investigate child protection cases. It’s a 2.8 percent increase.
“We should be proud of that,” he said.
The spending plan also provides 10 percent increases for domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.
“By and large on this particular budget, there’s a lot to like,” said state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre County. “What we tried to do is fund what works.”
Other key changes
Voting reforms: The General Assembly sent Wolf a voting reform package that would eliminate straight party voting, while providing counties with funding to replace voting machines.
Last year, Wolf told counties they needed to replace their voting machines, adding a requirement that all machines provide paper ballots before the 2020 presidential election. Wolf’s budget proposed providing counties with $15 million a year to help cover that cost. Senate Bill 48 would allow the state to borrow $90 million to help the counties pay as much as 60 percent of the cost of the switch. An additional $14 million is available to counties for this effort from federally directed funds.
Medicaid busing: The budget package includes a provision that would delay a planned state move to use regional brokers to run Medicaid busing programs that are now run by county agencies. The move to the broker-managed system design was included in last year’s budget, but transit agencies objected to the switch.
The new budget package requires the state to complete a six-month analysis examining the full implications of the change.