HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is moving its tax filing deadline to May 17 in a move mirroring a step taken by the IRS on Wednesday.
The extension means the Department of Revenue will waive penalties and interest on final 2020 personal income tax returns and payments through the new deadline.
The IRS said in its announcement that the extension is another action the agency is taking to do everything it can to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Pennsylvania law, the deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level.
"This is a positive step that provides additional time to Pennsylvania taxpayers, many of whom have been struggling during the last year due to the pandemic,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “The new deadline will be a benefit for many Pennsylvanians, including those who plan to meet with a tax professional for assistance with preparing their returns."
Those who make estimated income tax payments should continue to do so on the same filing schedule that they would normally follow, the state Department of Revenue said in announcing the change. This includes taxpayers with estimated tax payments due on April 15. Taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments.
Although the filing deadline for 2020 tax returns has been extended, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers who are able to file their returns electronically to do so as soon as possible. If you are expecting a refund from the commonwealth, filing electronically will help avoid a delay in the release of your refund.
Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed, the IRS said.
This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17.
"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to."