MILTON — The Milton School District Board of Directors Tuesday voted to close Montandon Elementary School and shift its 134 students and six teachers to Baugher Elementary School.
The resolution passed by a 7-2 vote.
The Montandon school will officially shut down in five days, the end of this fiscal year.
Voting yes to close the school were school directors David Edinger, Kevin Fry, Brett Hosterman, Andrew McNeal, Leocadia Paliulis, Eric Moser, Christine Rantz, Alvin Weaver.
Kelly Everitt and Leocadia Pauliulis voted no.
A handful of parents and students attended Tuesday's meeting when the decision was made.
Many hugged each other when they realized the finality of the decision.
Michael and Cara Medley, parents with young children, made passionate speeches before the vote, and urged directors to keep the school open.
"I'm terribly disappointed," said Michael. "When we moved to the area two years ago, there was no mention of the possibility that this school would close. What this means now is that my child will have a much longer distance to get to Baugher school. I feel like we were blind-sided by this decision."
Before the vote was taken, Edinger read a statement to the audience, of about 30 people gathered in the high school library for the meeting. He acknowledged that through this process of meeting leading up to the vote, "I know some residents were quite passionate about this issue and wanted the school kept open. As a board, people should know we considered every opinion of our directors. We agreed. We disagreed. But we understood that majority rules."
Edinger then said that there have been "falsehoods spread in the social media about the process. As a board, we have complied with all requests for documents requested by members in the community who sought them."
He denied that the board had withheld information and said the process has been transparent.
"We will not allow our board members to be slandered in the social media," he added.
Edinger thought that Montandon students would benefit by being at Baugher by having access to some educational services "that perhaps Montandon did not have, and that was one of the keys to my vote. I looked at the overall picture for the district, in the way of financial impact to taxpayers. I took those things into consideration."
Board director Eric Moser, said he agonized over the decision, "the toughest one a school board can make. I did my own research, talked with retired teachers, and current teachers to understand some personal feelings about school consolidation.
"Up until a few weeks ago, I was still on the fence," Moser said. He was presented with data about student performance at Montandon, which wasn't as good as he previously thought.
"School safety was big," he added. "There is only so much money you can spend to make the school safer, and with the small number of students, the dollars you'd have to spend to improve that school on a per-head basis was out of line and I felt was a disservice to our entire community. We'll proceed at Baugher with their renovations and provide the safest and best school we can. I think people will be very pleased by what Baugher turns into."
Moser also thought the interaction level the Montandon transfer students will have in the larger Baugher school will be better for the kids in terms of socialization.
After the meeting adjourned, district Superintendent Cathy Keegan acknowledged there would now be much to be done before the start of the next school year, in August.
"We'll have to look at transportation," she said. "A transition plan for the students and the staff and then also the facilities accommodating the additional classrooms we'll need for the move from Montandon over to Baugher."
There will be no loss of jobs for teachers, she said.
"We'll be OK, given the time frame before the next school year," Keegan said. "Throughout the conversations, which started back in February, we were ready to move either way, whatever was the will of the board."