SHAMOKIN — First responders rescued three people from a Shamokin creek channel this afternoon after the vehicle in which they were traveling broke through a guide rail and flipped into a stone creek bed.
At least two of the crash victims were secured to litters and pulled out of the creek bed. First responders attached ropes to the litters and slid them up ladders positioned against a creek channel wall.
Shamokin Police Patrolman William Zalinski said an investigation continues into the cause of the crash.
According to Zalinski, David McLean, 41, of Millerstown, was driving a Nissan Murano west in the 400 block of Water Street when, for unknown reasons, he drove through a stop sign at Rock Street, crashed through a guide rail and flipped into the Coal Run creek just shy of where it meets Shamokin Creek.
Zalinski said McLean was traveling with two passengers: Wayne Baxter Sr., 59, and Judy Cramer, 61, both of Coal Township.
All three were taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Cramer was listed in critical condition Friday evening, according to Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender. Baxter and McLean were in fair condition.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Rock and Water streets just after 2:30 p.m., behind downtown Shamokin.
The vehicle overturned onto its roof. Fluids from the vehicle and contents from inside the passenger cabin spilled into the creek water.
Shamokin police officers, members of the Shamokin Fire Bureau and AREA Services ambulance personnel responded to the scene.
The vehicle was lifted by crane from the creek bed and towed by Aurand’s Towing, Sunbury.