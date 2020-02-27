Investigators blame pellet stoves for a pair of unrelated fires Tuesday that severely damaged one home in Snyder County and destroyed another in Union County.
The property at 2137 Sunrise Road, White Deer Township, was under a full renovation by the home’s tenant and the stove was the only thing operating inside at the time, according to Jim Messinger, assistant fire chief, White Deer Township Fire Co.
The stove was located inside a living room at the home. In conjunction with a state police fire marshal, the investigation ruled the cause as accidental, Messinger said.
Messinger said he could see the fire’s glow from Crossroads Drive about two miles from the scene. The initial dispatch for the incident was at 9:35 p.m.
“When I arrived on scene the house was fully involved. I had fire showing from every window. It had a tin roof on which was holding the fire in,” Messinger said. “There was nothing salvageable whatsoever.”
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, Messinger said. The homeowners and the tenant each were insured, he said.
Union County’s GIS system identifies the owner as William and Beulah Loss and states the original portion of the home was built in 1900. An addition was added to the original home, Messinger explained.
Firefighters mounted a defensive attack. It was unsafe to enter the interior, Messinger said. Tanker trucks shuttled water to the scene from a hydrant about one mile away at Spruce Run and Gessner Road.
Firefighters gained control of the blaze in about 30 minutes. Up to another two hours of work was needed to be sure it was fully extinguished, Messinger said. Michelle Dietrich, Union County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, arranged for a track hoe owned by Gutelius Excavating to be used to knock down the home’s fire-damaged walls, Messinger said.
PPL arrived to disconnect a live wire that fell to the ground.
Assisting the White Deer Township Fire Co. were Mifflinburg Hose Co., Milton Fire Department, William Cameron Engine Co. and Turbot Township Fire Co.
The fire at 308 E. Main St. caused about $75,000 worth of damage and displaced one occupant.
Larry Campbell was cleaning out his pellet stove and accidentally ignited the fire, according to Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne "Butch" Hackenberg.
Hackenberg said Campbell was using a Shop-Vac to clean the embers and some hot embers went out the exhaust and caught some children's toys ablaze.
Fire companies from Middleburg, Kreamer, Penns Creek, Shamokin Dam and Mifflinburg responded to the 7:35 p.m. call.
The fire shut down traffic on several main streets in the borough while volunteers responded.