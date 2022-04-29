STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Friday ushered in a new era of Nittany Lions’ sports as the school officially introduced Patrick Kraft as athletic director.
Kraft spent the last two seasons serving in the same capacity at Boston College. He’ll begin his tenure on July 1 and replaces outgoing athletic director Sandy Barbour.
“(Penn State) is an institution famously known for the largest alumni fan base in the country, and I would say the most passionate alumni base in the country,” Kraft said during an introductory press conference on Friday morning. “The “We Are” community is powerful. The State College community is powerful. Penn State has it all. We in athletics are a piece of that, and I want everyone to understand that because it takes this institution to help you achieve every aspect and every goal we have.”
According to appointment terms released by Penn State, Kraft’s contract runs through June 30, 2027. He’ll receive a base salary of $750,000 with additional compensation that begins at $500,000 for Contract Year July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and increases to $660,000 for Contract Year July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.
Kraft will receive additional financial incentives of $100,000 if Penn State plays in a College Football Playoff semifinal; $50,000 if the women’s or men’s basketball teams play in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four; $25,000 if the Nittany Lions play in a bowl game, among other athletic achievements.
Although Kraft only spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, he was part of the first women’s NCAA championship in Boston College history when the Eagles won the NCAA lacrosse women’s national championship in 2021. He also played a central role in the hire of men’s basketball coach Earl Grant that year.
Off of the playing field, Kraft helped Boston College procure a $15 million donation for the school’s Hoag Basketball Pavilion. Boston College during Kraft’s tenure collected more than $9.3 million for athletic scholarships and financial aid for an athletic program’s fundraising campaign.
“When we began this process, I knew the characteristics I wanted to see in my vice president and athletics director,” Penn State president-elect Neeli Bendapudi said. “I wanted someone who understood the legacy of Penn State and understood that we are a place where the student-athlete truly comes first – both the student and the athlete aspects of their lives.”
Kraft brings to Penn State knowledge of the Big Ten and the Northeast. He is an alumnus of Indiana University and walked onto the Hoosiers’ football team as a linebacker before eventually receiving a scholarship. Kraft returned to the Hoosiers from 2009-11 as assistant athletics director.
“I’ve just been a grinder,” Kraft said when explaining how his experience as a student-athlete shaped his development as an athletic director. “I had to work really hard. The walking on piece was, ‘I’m going to do it.’ I was determined… You learn the hard work. You learn the grittiness. You learn toughness. You learn how to overcome obstacles. I learned that in spades. I was around wonderful people, great mentors.”
The hire returns Kraft to the Keystone State, where he spent eight seasons with Temple’s athletic program. In 2013 he began his tenure with the Owls as deputy athletic director before being elevated to athletic director in 2015. While at Temple, he worked with current Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, the Owls’ head coach at the time. Rhule played linebacker at Penn State, and Kraft said he talked about the AD vacancy with Rhule during the hiring process.
“We kind of started together – he was the head coach at Temple and I was the AD,” Kraft said. “We’re really like brothers. We talked about (the AD opening) a lot.”
Kraft inherits a Nittany Lions’ athletic program with 31 sports and more than 800 student-athletes. On Friday, current Nittany Lions coaches welcomed Kraft into the fold with a series of social media posts.
“In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, Pat has proven to be a bold leader, whose mindset and ability to adapt is as important as ever,” Penn State football coach James Franklin said in a tweet. “It is clear to me that Pat embraces the proud tradition of Penn State and our 31 athletic programs. Pat’s background as a Big Ten college football player has helped mold his understanding of how impactful a successful football program can be for the entire university and community.”
Friday’s hire marks Penn State’s first at athletic director since Barbour joined the program in 2014.
“In our world – we have a small little athletic director – Sandy is the best of the best,” Kraft said. “I am honored to take over and continue what Sandy has done here… I’m going to build off (her) legacy.”