Snydertown Road remains closed in both directions this morning after a truck rolled onto its side blocking both lanes of the road.
According to emergency radio communications, the crash occurred in Upper Augusta Township near 2237 Snydertown Road. The road is closed from Anthracite Road to the Sunbury city limit as crews clean up a large amount of debris that was dumped out of the back of truck
A detour is in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mills Road, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT expects the road to be closed for several hours.