Temporary restrictions are still in place along several roads in the Valley, including on interstates 80 and 180. PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 80 and reduce the speed limit.
Updated vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on Interstate 80 between the Ohio State border and the Route 11/15 Interchange. Restrictions are also in place along Interstate 80 to the Columbia-Luzerne County line and along the entire length of Interstate 180.
On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
A 45 mph speed limit is also in place along Route 147 from Interstate 180 to Route 45
PennDOT has also put Tier 4 restrictions in place along Routes 54 and 44. Restrictions include along Route 54 at Natalie Mountain near Mount Carmel and Route 44 between Elimsport and Jersey Shore.
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
