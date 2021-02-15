PennDOT is implementing temporary restrictions on Interstate 80. PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 80 and reduce the speed limit.
Updated vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on Interstate 80 between the Ohio State border and the Route 11/15 Interchange. Restrictions are also in place along Interstate 80 to the Columbia-Luzerne County line and along the entire length of Interstate 180.
On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.