PennDOT has lifted its speed limit restrictions placed on Interstates 80 and 180 this morning as the latest winter storm hits the region.
Thursday afternoon, PennDOT sent out an alert for commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid portions of Routes 54 and 44 because of poor road conditions, including:
• Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.
• Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, hazardous conditions are likely during the evening commute with 3-6 inches of snow expected throughout the day.