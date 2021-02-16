PennDOT has lifted speed limit and other travel restrictions that were in place on some roadways in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Speed limits are back to normal on Interstates 80 and 180, Route 15 in Lycoming County and on Route 147 from Interstate 180 to Route 45.
Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on:
Speed restriction remains on Route 15 from the Lycoming / Tioga County line to the New York state border.
PennDOT has also put Tier 4 restrictions in place along Routes 54 and 44. Restrictions include Route 54 at Natalie Mountain near Mount Carmel and Route 44 between Elimsport and Jersey Shore.
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.