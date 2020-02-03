SHAMOKIN — An apartment complex caught fire Monday afternoon, causing 12 people to be displaced.
More than 50 firefighters battled the two-alarm fire that occurred at 707 West Chestnut St., in Shamokin, according to Shamokin Assistant Fire Chief Steve Jeffery.
The blaze was knocked down within an hour and there was no visible smoke from the scene, Jeffery said.
Jeffery said the complex has three apartments and all 12 people living in the building were assisted by the Red Cross but are staying with relatives.
"The fire is under investigation at this time," Jeffery said. "We were on the scene investigating but ran out of daylight and will be back again."
Jeffery said the fire is not suspicious and he believes it started in a breezeway between the apartments.
The apartment complex is not a loss but suffered moderate damage, Jeffery said.
"There is fire damage on the first floor and water and smoke damage throughout the complex," Jeffery said.
Assisting at the scene were the Shamokin Fire Department, Coal Township, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Overlook departments.