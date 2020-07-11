Christopher T. Fernanders stalked Heather Sue Campbell and wrote a letter about his plan to kill her before police say he fatally shot her and Matthew Bowersox in a parking lot of a Monroe Township restaurant Friday night.
Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, obtained a protection from abuse (PFA) order on July 1, days after Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, allegedly threatened to kill her. He was charged on June 24 with terroristic threats and harassment and was scheduled to appear before District Judge John Gembic this week.
Fernanders is now facing two counts of first-degree murder, stalking, firearms violations, violation of a PFA and related offenses in the deaths of Campbell and Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg.
Fernanders was in serious condition and being treated for gunshot wounds at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Saturday night, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
He will be arraigned and jailed without bail once he’s released from the hospital, Piecuch said.
State police at Selinsgrove obtained a search warrant for Fernanders’ home and vehicle and found evidence of his plan to kill, according to court records that list the charges against Fernanders.
Fernanders detailed his murder plan in a letter addressed to law enforcement that was found in his truck and in his home was an empty box for an Amcrest GPS tracker and equipment used to make a firearm similar to the weapon used in the shootings, court records said. An Amcrest GPS tracker was found underneath the carriage of Campbell’s vehicle that was parked at the crime scene.
The GPS unit was used “to assist in stalking and tracking Campbell’s movements,” police said.
Fernanders should not have had access to a weapon because the active PFA would have required him to relinquish firearms, Piecuch said.
“The evidence shows that the attack was premeditated and that Fernanders acted alone,” he added. “Fortunately, the danger was isolated to the parking lot of the restaurant and no one else was injured.”
On Friday evening, Campbell and Bowersox were on a date at Buffalo Wild Wings in Hummels Wharf when several witnesses saw them appear to embrace underneath an umbrella in the restaurant parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
Shortly after, Fernanders drove into the lot in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and began shooting at the couple, court records said.
Lewis Showalter and his daughter, Naomi Showalter, were in the parking lot when the shooting happened.
Naomi Showalter told state police she saw Fernanders fire the weapon several times at Campbell who was screaming and Lewis Showalter said Bowersox ran toward the front of the restaurant with Fernanders in pursuit. He heard three more shots before the “clip went empty,” according to court records.
Toby Gearhart was in the restaurant vestibule and observed a similar scene, court records said.
As Fernanders was returning to his truck after shooting the couple, Gearhart said, Troy A. Sprenkle 49, of Sunbury, came out of the restaurant and fired three or four shots at the suspected gunman, court records said.
Gearhart told police that he and other restaurant patrons rushed to render aid to Campbell and Bowersox after Fernanders was “neutralized” by Sprenkle, court records said.