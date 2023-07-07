SUNBURY — Three people are in custody after Sunbury police say they believe the individuals were involved in an early Friday morning stabbing that left one man hospitalized.
Police Chief Brad Hare said three people were taken in custody through the day out in the Kulpmont area, after police began to probe the incident that occurred in the 100 block of North 4th Street at around 2:30. a.m.
Hare said officers responded to the scene and found a man had been stabbed and spoke to the alleged victim prior to be transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Hare said officers were told the alleged suspects attempted to rob the man before stabbing him and fleeing in a gray Honda Accord.
Hare said police reviewed video surveillance footage from the area and released pictures of two of the alleged suspects.
The first individual was captured Friday afternoon and was held on active warrants, Hare said.
The second suspect, a female, was captured with a third individual, Friday evening in the Kulpmont area, Hare said.
"I commend the police department and Sgt. Travis Bremigen for actively investigating this all day," he said. "Our officers were out investigating and Sgt. Bremigen was out of state and coordinated the efforts to locate the individuals we believe were involved in this incident. That is dedication to our city and its residents."
Hare said police are still probing the incident and did not say when or if charges would be filed.
Hare said police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Northumberland County 911 or Sunbury police at 570-286-4584
Police would not release the name of the victim or any suspects at this time.