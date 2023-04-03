A 5-year-old was killed in an early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Union County, state police confirmed this morning.
State Police in Milton did not release the names of the drivers nor the victim in the crash that occurred at 12:38 this morning in the eastbound lanes of I-80.
Police said a tractor-trailer was heading east near mile marker 203 when it rear-ended a minivan in the right-hand lane. Police said the van was either stopped or moving slowly in the lane when it was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer driven by a driver from California.
Police report the van, driven by a 44-year-old from Ohio, traveled off the roadway after it was struck and hit the guide rails, sustaining major damage.
Police said a 5-year-old in the van was fatally injured. All other occupants of the van sustained minor injuries and the truck driver was not injured.
State police are still investigating the crash.
According to PennDOT, both lanes of I-80 east were closed between mile marker 178, the Lock Haven/Route 220 exit and mile marker 210 for nearly six hours.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.